ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $2.66 Million Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Cushman & Wakefield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2,377.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 418,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 401,289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $38,720,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.26. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

