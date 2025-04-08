ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 131,831 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,831 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Simmons First National worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Simmons First National by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.82. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

