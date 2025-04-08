ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 322.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 388.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 57.2% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $150.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.49. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.81 and a twelve month high of $252.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $274.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

