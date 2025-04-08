ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,778,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,662,978,000 after acquiring an additional 491,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $914,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after purchasing an additional 381,594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $89.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.68.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

