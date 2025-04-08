ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ARM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARM by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in ARM by 150.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ARM by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after buying an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.75 and its 200-day moving average is $138.94. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARM. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.41.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

