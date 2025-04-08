ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 78,431 Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Anterix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 56,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 188.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 8,107.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 278.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $608.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

