Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Up 16.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded up 16.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.56). 21,217,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 646% from the average session volume of 2,844,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Evoke in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.80. The stock has a market cap of £197.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoke news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,199.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($12,984.22). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

