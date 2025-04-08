Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 17.2% – Time to Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.56). Approximately 3,500,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EVOK

Evoke Trading Up 17.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.80. The stock has a market cap of £197.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evoke

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,199.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($12,984.22). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.