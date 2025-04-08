Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 17.2% – Time to Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.56). Approximately 3,500,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,199.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($12,984.22). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
