Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 17.2% – Time to Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.56). 3,500,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,588,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £197.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.80.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,199.59). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($12,984.22). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

