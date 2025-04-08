EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of EVERTEC worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in EVERTEC by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,791.45. This trade represents a 29.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $73,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,250.05. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

EVERTEC Price Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

