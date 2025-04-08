Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERAS. Bank of America raised shares of Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Erasca
Erasca Stock Performance
ERAS stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Erasca has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $347.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.14.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Erasca
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.
See Also
