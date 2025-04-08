Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of American Tower worth $135,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,851,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,246,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,269,000 after buying an additional 922,701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,164,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,295,000 after acquiring an additional 742,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $58,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $213.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.