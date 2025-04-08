Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 316,724 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $120,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 438,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,176,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,411.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,305.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

