Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ferrari worth $124,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $697,226,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,770,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1,226.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after buying an additional 122,690 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,908,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,657,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.29.

Ferrari Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $398.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $391.54 and a 52-week high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $3.1265 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

