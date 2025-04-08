Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $138.44 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Nasdaq worth $138,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

