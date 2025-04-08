Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $120.64 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,999 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $120,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,898,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,055,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,347,000 after purchasing an additional 141,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

