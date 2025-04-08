Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.70% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $133,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 13.7 %

BATS BBUS opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.03. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $86.94 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

