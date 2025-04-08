Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 61,006 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Enbridge worth $160,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ENB opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

