Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Unloaded Rep. Virginia Foxx

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Energy Transfer stock on March 7th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 3/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 2/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 2/14/2025.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 340.4% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,581,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,529,000 after purchasing an additional 339,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

