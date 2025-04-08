Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 8.4% – Time to Buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 2,683,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,982,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $859.11 million, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,920 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,792,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,936 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,941,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 288,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,657,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.