Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

