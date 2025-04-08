Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Embraer were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Embraer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $5,010,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Embraer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

