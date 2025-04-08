Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 539.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,385 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Infosys were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 125,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Infosys by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,797,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,553,000 after buying an additional 261,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 91,601 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Infosys Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE INFY opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

