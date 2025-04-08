Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 33,476 Shares

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $297,266.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,478,789 shares in the company, valued at $13,131,646.32. This represents a 2.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,285 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $310,279.25.

NYSE ECF opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $10.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECF. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 310.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 64,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 48,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

