El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Samuel N. Borgese Sells 1,898 Shares of Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $20,802.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,390 shares in the company, valued at $234,434.40. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
El Pollo Loco Trading Down 0.2 %
LOCO stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.
