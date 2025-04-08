eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.21 and last traded at $61.28. 1,361,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,886,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.21.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,432 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

