Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 88972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.