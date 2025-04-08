Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $585,000 Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.