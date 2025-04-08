Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 24,139 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,139 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Guess? worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 8,708.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 691,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 683,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,274,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 231,926 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess? by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 226,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after buying an additional 167,782 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $932.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 38.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

