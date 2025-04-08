Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 1,173.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUSE. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,503.10. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

