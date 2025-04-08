Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $687,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,458 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

ADT Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.42.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. ADT’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.