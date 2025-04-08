Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $525,000 in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Buckle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.97 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $888,069.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,763,111.76. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 71,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.