Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $649,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $2,894,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 351,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crown Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

