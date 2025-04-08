Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,638,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $237.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.03. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $211.03 and a 1 year high of $292.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.49.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

