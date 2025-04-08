Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.13.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $315.93 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.43 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.78 and a 200-day moving average of $415.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

