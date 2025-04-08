Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 17th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$4.34 on Tuesday. Dynacor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Misiano bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

