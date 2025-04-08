Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – April 7th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Johnson & Johnson, Texas Instruments, and Chevron are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. They are often favored by investors seeking both regular income and potential long-term capital appreciation, and are typically issued by companies with stable earnings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 205,000,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,784,883. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. 430,658,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,829,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.38. 23,139,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,772,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $444.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $98.59 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $9.22. 212,661,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,673,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,058,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average is $155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $363.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,784,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.22 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,585,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.25. The company has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

