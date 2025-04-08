Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $8.30. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 47,126,825 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 248.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 113,068 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,285,000.

