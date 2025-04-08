Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 103,908,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 72,632,890 shares.The stock last traded at $6.52 and had previously closed at $7.94.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 324,332 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,752,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,285,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $5,014,000.

