Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 103,908,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 72,632,890 shares.The stock last traded at $6.52 and had previously closed at $7.94.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
