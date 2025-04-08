Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.85, but opened at $41.79. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 2,001,915 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 99,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $5,215,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

