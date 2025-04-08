Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.85, but opened at $41.79. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 2,001,915 shares traded.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.
