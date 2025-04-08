Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9731 per share. This is a boost from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

