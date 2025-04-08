DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 759878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

DENSO Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts expect that DENSO Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

