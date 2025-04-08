Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Demant A/S Trading Down 17.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

