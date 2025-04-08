Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 156.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 155.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE opened at $422.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05. The company has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus set a $510.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.84.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

