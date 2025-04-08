CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Sold by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 758,923 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTMX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 284,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 41,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,032 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.45. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CTMX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

