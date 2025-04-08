CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, Zacks reports. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 281.11% and a negative net margin of 751.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.
Shares of CXApp stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,220. CXApp has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.
