CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, Zacks reports. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 281.11% and a negative net margin of 751.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

Shares of CXApp stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,220. CXApp has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

