CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of CSW Industrials worth $138,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $264.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.79. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.49 and a 52-week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSWI. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $545,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,473.44. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,501.14. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock worth $3,133,640 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

