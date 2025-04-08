Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Plans GBX 0.78 Dividend

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crown Place VCT Stock Down 2.4 %

LON:CRWN opened at GBX 29 ($0.37) on Tuesday. Crown Place VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 31.20 ($0.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.19 million, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Place VCT

In related news, insider Richard Glover bought 62,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £19,912.64 ($25,347.05). 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Place VCT

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

