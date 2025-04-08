CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,960 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.89% of CrowdStrike worth $754,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
CrowdStrike stock opened at $324.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.89.
A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
