Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 63 Per Share

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 34.0% increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CRDA opened at GBX 2,657 ($33.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,114.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,436.35. The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 2,567 ($32.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,034 ($64.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.82) EPS for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Croda International will post 181.8307268 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Foots sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,909 ($37.03), for a total value of £94,513.41 ($120,307.29). Also, insider Ian Bull bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,240 ($41.24) per share, for a total transaction of £12,960 ($16,496.95). Insiders have purchased 570 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,555 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

